Kareena Kapoor Revealed The Story Behind Naming Their Sons Taimur And Jeh

It is all known that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have named their second child 'Jehangir Ali Khan'. Well, finally, Kareena spoke to the media and revealed the story behind naming their sons as Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke to a media house and said, "We never really...I don't know...It was a (snaps fingers)... Even for Taimur also, you know, it was a name that we liked. The idea is that as a family we liked the names of our children. It's not like we had a pre-planned list or anything. Aise kabhi nahin (It was never like that) we never really sat and even had that thought ke okay let's write down. I think wo jo ek aata hai, ek feeling hai (it just came to us, it was a feeling), we both liked the name, we just named the kids that".

Well, Kareena also spoke about this in Neha Dhupia's chat show and said when she was pregnant, she and Saif decided not to think of the names for her new baby. "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Well, she also told to media that, "I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here" when questioned about the names of her children.

She added, "I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer. That's what all of us should think about".

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got hitched in 2021 and gave birth to Taimur in 2016. Well, their little one Jeh will turn six months in August!