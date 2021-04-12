Kareena shares picture of Taimur doing yoga

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan doing yoga on Saturday.

Kareena posted the picture on Instagram, where Taimur is seen lying down straight on a yoga mat, practicing shavasana.

"Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know #lockdownyoga," the actress wrote as caption.

Kareena recently returned to work after the birth to her second baby.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year.

The couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.