Kareena turns heads in leapord look

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is once again in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for her film work alone. A recent interview clip of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, went viral after he confessed that he prefers not to act alongside Kareena. Saif stated that he feels he “cannot deliver a real performance” when she is on set with him, as her presence distracts him. The comment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans finding the honesty refreshing and amusing. Kareena, however, remained calm and unaffected by the buzz.

Amid the trending controversy, Kareena stunned fans with her latest photoshoot. Draped in a bold Sabyasachi saree, she showcased her signature confidence and elegance. The mustard saree with striking black leopard prints reflected a fearless style statement. The dramatic setting—with a red chair against rich wooden panels—enhanced the royal mood of the frame.

Her accessories elevated the look further, featuring a heavy pearl and emerald necklace, statement earrings and rings. Styled with loose, flowing hair, Kareena effortlessly combined power with grace. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again and is currently filming Daayra, her upcoming Hindi project.