Kartik Aaryan dances into hearts in ‘Satyanaas’ from ‘Chandu Champion’

In a vibrant celebration of life's quirks and triumphs, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan brings forth the joyous spirit of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, in a spirited new song from the upcoming biopic "Chandu Champion." Titled "Satyanaas," the peppy track, released on May 24, introduces audiences to the lighter facets of Petkar's remarkable journey, as narrated by Kartik's character amidst infectious dance sequences and camaraderie.

Set against the backdrop of a moving train, the song encapsulates moments of love, heartbreak, and camaraderie, as Kartik regales his regiment mates with anecdotes from his past. From reminiscing about his first love to navigating the complexities of romance, the track weaves a tapestry of emotions, underscored by energetic dance moves and catchy beats.

With Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi lending their voices to the dynamic composition by Pritam, choreographed by the renowned duo Bosco - Caesar, "Satyanaas" exudes an irresistible charm. The lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya add depth and whimsy to the narrative, resonating with audiences on a visceral level.

"Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, India's trailblazing Paralympic athlete. Embracing the role with fervor, Kartik underwent a physical transformation to authentically portray the challenges and triumphs of Petkar's life, including intense wrestling and boxing sequences.

Reflecting on the gravity of the role, Kartik shared his initial disbelief upon learning about Petkar's extraordinary achievements, stating, "The first time I heard the story, the first question I asked was ‘Is it real? Did it really happen?’" However, as he delved deeper into Petkar's life, Kartik found himself captivated by the real-life heroics and historical significance of the narrative.

Joining Kartik Aaryan in this cinematic endeavor are an ensemble cast featuring Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani, and others, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Petkar's story. "Chandu Champion" is poised to hit the screens on June 14, promising audiences an inspiring cinematic experience that celebrates resilience, triumph, and the indomitable human spirit.