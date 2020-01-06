Trending :
Katrina Kaif attends make-up artist's wedding

Katrina Kaif attends make-up artist
Highlights

Actress Katrina Kaif shook-a-leg at her friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer's wedding in Goa.

A video of Katrina dancing on the number "Afghan jalebi" from the 2015 film 'Phantom' has taken over social media.

A video of Katrina dancing on the number "Afghan jalebi" from the 2015 film 'Phantom' has taken over social media.

In the clip, Katrina, who is dressed in a powder blue lehenga choli, is seen grooving with Bauer on the dance floor.

Bauer tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza as per the Hindu traditions with ceremonies like mehendi and haldi.

The 'Bharat' actress has shared a string of photographs from the wedding.

Katrina shared pictures of the newlyweds Bauer and Braganza, who wore matching white kurta-pyjamas and paired it with light pink dupattas.

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi.'


