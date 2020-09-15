Katrina Kaif Shares A Stunning ‘Beach’ Pic And Creates A Buzz On Social Media

Bollywood's glam doll Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts always made her fans go aww!!! Off late, this 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress treated her fans with an arresting picture and stunned the netizens dropping a throwback 'Beach' click. This throwback pic expressed her love towards 'Beach' outings and made us reminisce our cool outings.

Katrina's sizzling looks just made us go jaw dropped!!! The complete wet look of this 'Zero' diva stole many hearts… She sported in a white 'beachwear' and looked hot on the picturesque beds of beach water. Her wet tresses, no makeup-up looks and sizzling beach attire made us reminisce our cool beach outings. Even Katrina also remembered her cool vacation with this throwback pic.



This sizzling pic of Katrina is creating noise on social media and also garnered lakhs of views within a few minutes of posting… Preity Zinta, Pooja Chopra, Yasmin Karachiwala and others liked this pic and tagged her as a 'Hottie'.

Coming to Katrina Kaif's work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' movie which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Next, she will share the screen space with Akshay Ku'mar's 'Sooryavanshi' movie which is a Rohit Shetty's cop drama. This movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty under Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films banners.