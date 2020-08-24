'Khaali Peeli' Teaser: Ishaan Khattar And Ananya Pandey Made Us Witness An Action-Packed Drama

Ananya Pandey… Both are youngsters and newbies of Bollywood!!! But after witnessing the 'Khaali Peeli' film's teaser, one definitely change their opinion of these two actors as they killed with their hilarious conversations and action sequences. It's all about how they escape from Police after eloping with a bag filled with cash and jewellery. Ishaan Khattar and… Both are youngsters and newbies of Bollywood!!! But after witnessing the '' film's teaser, one definitely change their opinion of these two actors as they killed with their hilarious conversations and action sequences. It's all about how they escape from Police after eloping with a bag filled with cash and jewellery.

Ishaan Khatter dropped the action-packed teaser of Khaali Peeli teaser on his Instagram account… Have a look!

This 79-second trailer promised a roller coaster ride with their amazing action sequence and some kind of 'lafda'(trouble). We need to wait and watch how Ananya and Ishaan escape from Police in a taxi. Ishaan introduces himself as a boy who is accused in a murder case and Ananya Pandey as item who is a dancer. Both of them run away in the 'Khaali Peeli' taxi and made us witness a few intriguing scenes. Ishaan is seen explaining 2 types of escaping plans… One being the Sachin Tendulkar type where you shock the bowler by making the ball reach the boundary and the second one being Sehwag plan, where you don't give time to the bowler and go damn for it. Well, Ananya asks Ishaan is there any third type of plan which goes with 'Safe Game' same like Rahul Dravid game!!! This hilarious conversation made us go laugh out louder!!!

Khaali Peeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.