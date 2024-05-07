Lalu Prasad Sparks Controversy With Call For Full Reservation For Muslims

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad ignited controversy by advocating for "poora" (complete) reservation for Muslims, triggering criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his former ally JD(U).



Lalu Yadav, speaking in Patna, accused the ruling BJP of aiming to abolish reservations by dismantling the Constitution. He emphasized the need for Muslims to receive full reservation, alleging the BJP's agenda to undermine the country's democratic framework.



In response to the ensuing political backlash, Lalu Yadav clarified in a video message that reservation should be based on social backwardness rather than religion. He highlighted the Mandal Commission recommendations, which encompass reservations for over 3,500 backward castes, including several from other religions.

However, the BJP seized on Lalu Yadav's remarks, accusing the opposition of pandering to appeasement politics. Prime Minister Modi criticized Lalu Prasad, referring to him as a "fodder scam accused" and accusing him of advocating for reservations solely for Muslims at the expense of other communities.

Moreover, the BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi interpreted Lalu Yadav's statement as a call for diverting reservations from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to Muslims, thus prioritizing the latter over traditional beneficiaries.



Even Lalu Prasad's former ally, JD(U), condemned his stance, asserting that religion should never dictate reservation policies. The JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi emphasized that such statements undermine the principles of social and educational backwardness, which are the fundamental basis for reservations outlined in the Mandal Commission report.

