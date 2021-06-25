Kirron Kher and Anupam Have A Funny Conversation In The Latest Instagram Video

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kirron Kher is diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. Presently, she is undergoing treatment for the disease and is all with a positive vibe of getting recovered soon. Although she is off from the big screen, her husband Anupam Kher and sin Sikander make their fans happy by sharing a few glimpses of Kirron in their videos. Off late, Sikander once again posted a funny video on his Instagram and showed off a funny conversation.









This 9-minute long video showed a funny conversation between Anupam and his wife Kirron Kher. Anupam was seen sitting next to Sikander in this video. Kirron was also present but she didn't show her face and said that she didn't apply lipstick and thus, she will only show her legs. "maine lipstick bhi nahi lagayi, mereko nahi karna' (I haven't applied lipstick, I don't want to do)'." Then Sikander asks her to apply lipstick to her feet. Then she replied, "mere paer itni kaale hogaye hai (my feet have become so dark)".



Then Anupam said, "You have noticed that when you do my live she takes over?". Kirron also replied, "Mujhe bohut interesting lagta hai beech m two bits daalna (I find it very interesting to add two bits)." Then Sikander took over and said, "Two bits toh aap daal nahi rahe ho aap sattar bits daal rahe ho (You're not adding two bits you're adding 70 bits)."

Thereafter Anupam said, "Have you noticed that..talk in your videos when I'm in the august company of Kirronji because there is a constant conversation happening and laughter?" Then Kirron replied, "At least main haas toh rahi hun, khush toh hun bewakoofon. Thoda mereko bhi khush ho lene do (At least I'm laughing and happy. Let me also be happy)."

This funny conversation continued made all the fans of Anupam and Kirron happy!