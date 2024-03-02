Kriti Sanon sizzles in sneak peek of ‘Naina’ song from upcoming movie ‘Crew’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has set social media ablaze with a hot sneak peek from the upcoming song titled "Naina" in the much-anticipated crime comedy movie "Crew." The film stars Tabu as Geeta, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmine, and Kriti Sanon as Divya.

Sharing a snippet on social media, Kriti flaunts her glamorous avatar as she struts down an airbridge. Dressed in a beige tube top, a matching short skirt, and a stylish long coat paired with brown boots, the actress exudes confidence and sass. The video transitions inside an airplane, revealing Kriti seated with a glass of wine, striking poses that radiate sexiness and swag.

Kriti Sanon, who recently featured in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," teased fans with the caption, "It doesn't get hotter than this... Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna! #NainaSong arriving March 4...song directed by Farah Khan Kunder."

The first look of Kriti in the song has garnered immense love from her 56.9 million followers, with comments expressing admiration for her sizzling presence.

The upcoming movie "Crew" follows the journey of three women, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, as they navigate through life's challenges. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film promises unexpected twists and turns in the protagonists' destinies as they hustle to move forward.

The "Naina" song, set to be released on March 4, adds to the film's buzz, amplifying the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. "Crew" is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, offering a dose of crime comedy with a stellar cast and intriguing storyline directed by Rajesh Krishnan.