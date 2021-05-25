Kritika debuts as a director

Bollywood Actress Kritika Sachdeva puts on the hat of a director for her next project. Recently her project "Viraat" where she was the lead has also been released and she is getting an amazing response for the project. Now her directorial debut is up for release soon.

Kritika shares, "When I started my career in acting, I had thought that at some point of time I will go for directing a project. And somehow things worked out in favour in recent times and I got the opportunity.

I am happy to have directed the project. Be it in acting or in direction, I love experimenting. Therefore my vision as a director is to work in all kinds of genres."

Kritika shares that for now acting is her preference, if both comes on her plate. While acting you can learn more and more about direction. She believes that her preference in acting now will help me as director in future.

She adds, "I have recently done two projects as a director. The trailer of the first project ( House no 446) has been released and the other one is yet to be revealed.

It's my directorial debut so yes, awaiting a amazing response. But at the same time it was a learning experience for me. Hoping people will shower same love and affection as they have given to my other projects."