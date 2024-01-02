Kusha Kapila: I am a different person when in Mumbai

Mumbai: Social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila has opened up on her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, and shared how she is a "different" person when she is in the "city of dreams".

YouTuber Kusha, who hails from Delhi is known for her work as a host of 'Comicstaan'. She also featured in projects like 'Dehati Ladke', 'Case Toh Banta Hai', 'Selfiee', among others.

The 34-year-old recently featured in the coming-of-age drama series 'Dehati Ladke'.

The story chronicles the life of a young boy, Rajat, who moves to Lucknow from a small village to pursue his college education, where his life transforms as he experiences the true trials of life. Rajat's innocence, aspirations, moral compass, and deeds are all defined by his village background, which makes 'Dehati' the central figure in Rajat's identity.

Talking about her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, Kusha said, "Moving to Mumbai has been fantastic. I'm not a stranger to the city, considering I've been working here for the last three to four years. But it's very fast-paced as compared to Delhi. People are workaholics here. I think I'm a different person when I'm in Mumbai."

Kusha said she is very charged and always on her toes, when in Mumbai.

"However, whenever I go back to Delhi, I like to take things a little slow. I like to strike that balance between both cities. I now have a little bit of Delhi and a little bit of Mumbai in me and my entire personality. My experience in Mumbai has been amazing. I love the people here. I love that it's so safe for women," she shared.

Kusha further shared advice for people who move to metro cities from their hometowns.

"I would say go for long walks in the city that you're in, especially if you're coming from a smaller city. Try to find a little bit of your city in the city you're moving to,which also means finding people who've moved from your city or people who've come from different cities," said the 'Sukhee' actress.

She added: "I feel like they'll be able to relate with you and you'll be able to resonate with their experiences. Go for cultural walks. Try new food. Try the street food. Be open to new experiences. Be open to absolutely random spur-of-the-moment, impulsive experiences. And, also normalise the idea of enjoying your own company."

The eight-episode series features Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, AasifKhan, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles.

'Dehati Ladke' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.