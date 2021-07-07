Lata Mangeshkar Says Dilip Kumar Couldn't Recognize Anyone In Last Few Years

It is all known that Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji who passed away this morning considered ace singer Lata ji as his sister. They both shared a lovely bond and thus, Lata Mangeshkar is all heartbroken and shocked with the sudden demise of Dilip Kumar ji. She left a heartwarming note on her Instagram and reminisced her dear brother.

Lata ji shared a couple of beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle and reminisced Dilip Kumar ji. She was seen tying a rakhi on to his wrist. The second one shows Dilip Kumar and Lata ji while the third one has Saira Bhanu along with them. Lata ji also wrote, "यूसुफ़ भाई आज अपनी छोटीसी बहन को छोड़के चले गए.. यूसुफ़ भाई क्या गए, एक युग का अंत हो गया. मुझे कुछ सूझ नहीं रहा. मैं बहुत दुखी हूँ, नि:शब्द हूँ.कई बातें कई यादें हमें देके चले गए. यूसुफ़ भाई पिछले कई सालों से बिमार थे, किसीको पहचान नहीं पाते थे ऐसे वक़्त सायरा भाभीने सब छोड़कर उनकी दिन रात सेवा की है उनके लिए दूसरा कुछ जीवन नहीं था. ऐसी औरत को मैं प्रणाम करती हूँ और यूसुफ़ भाई कीं आत्मा को शान्ति मिले ये दुआ करती हूँ."

This post reads, "Yusuf bhai has gone leaving his younger sister behind. His death seems like the end of an era. I am unable to comprehend anything, I'm extremely sad, speechless, he gave me many memories and left. Yusuf bhai has been unwell for the last many years. He couldn't recognise anyone, at such time, Saira bhabhi left everything and took care of him day and night. She had no other life. I bow down to such a woman and I pray for Yusuf bhai's soul to rest in peace".



Dilip Kumar ji passed away this morning and this legendary actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed this news and tweeted from Dilip Kumar's account itself. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."



RIP Dilip Kumar ji…