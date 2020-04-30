 Top
Leaders, Celebrities Mourn Rishi Kapoor's Demise

People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a Twitter post said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Rishi Kapoor. "The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and the film industry lost a gem," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said he was anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. Singh added that Rishi Kapoor had carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. family and fans


Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked that he was saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor and pointed out that he had grown up watching many of his films.


Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said that Rishi Kapoor was not only a great actor, but a good human being and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described "this week as a terrible one for Indian cinema. He described Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor with a huge fan following across generations, adding that "he will be greatly missed."


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal observed that he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor and added that the actor entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career.


Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan observed that he was destroyed on hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's passing away.

In his tweet, actor Akshay Kumar said, "it seems we're in the midst of a nightmare....it's heart-breaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tributes to the Rishi Kapoor describing him as a bright, shining star. "You will live with us forever", he added.



