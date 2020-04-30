Leaders, Celebrities Mourn Rishi Kapoor's Demise

People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a Twitter post said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Rishi Kapoor. "The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and the film industry lost a gem," he added.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said he was anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. Singh added that Rishi Kapoor had carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. family and fans





Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked that he was saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor and pointed out that he had grown up watching many of his films.





Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said that Rishi Kapoor was not only a great actor, but a good human being and conveyed his condolences to the family.

The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans: Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGpzDVbH86 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described "this week as a terrible one for Indian cinema. He described Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor with a huge fan following across generations, adding that "he will be greatly missed."





This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal observed that he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor and added that the actor entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career.





Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan observed that he was destroyed on hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's passing away.

In his tweet, actor Akshay Kumar said, "it seems we're in the midst of a nightmare....it's heart-breaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family.

It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tributes to the Rishi Kapoor describing him as a bright, shining star. "You will live with us forever", he added.





Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said 'pack-up'. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020



