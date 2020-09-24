'Mahabharat is very close to my heart"

Arpit Ranka was a model before he turned an actor. He began his career with the Tamil film 'Paiyya' and later on 'Ayyanar' and the Telugu films 'Rudhramma Devi' and 'Rey'. Arpit got the opportunity to play the iconic Duryodhan in the 'Mahabharat' made in 2013 (which was shown during the lockdown by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. He delivered a good performance as Duryodhan. Later he also appeared as Mahapadma Nanda in the teleserial 'ChandraNandini' and Kans in the serial 'Radhakrishn'. In this interview, he talks of his experience in playing different roles and acting in films down south.

How did you get interested in acting? You used to be modelling also?



I have a connection with the South. I used to be a model. In 2008 I got an offer to act in a Tamil film ('Paiyya'). My acting career began with it.

Did you want to act while you were a model?

Yes. I wanted to go step by step. I was into textile business. I went to Mumbai to do modelling. The career in modelling is very short. Every model dreams of becoming an actor. In order to become an actor I also did an acting course and met a lot of people. Then somebody in the South must have seen my photo and I got my break with the film 'Paiyya'.

You also acted in another Tamil film 'Ayyanar'...

Yes. Once I began acting I got offers. I was also offered 'Mahabharat'. Since I was working down South at that time, I felt ' Mahabharat' will require one and a half years and I will not be able to take up any other work. I did it eventually

You shifted from the big screen to the small screen with 'Mahabharat'.

TV reaches everywhere. Lot of people watch TV. People remember also. 'Mahabharat' is by itself a big show. It is the world's great epic. It has all elements. It was a big show – from the casting, look to everything. More importantly it was released in many languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali and many more languages. Everyone all over the country knows the story of 'Mahabharat'. Even world over people have watched and liked it.

What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

Initially I was hesitant but if you look at it the role of Duryodhan was compelling. In 'Mahabharat' there are many heroes but the villains are just few. The character is very strong and compelling. That matters. There is a lot of scope to act as Duryodhan I also felt that 'Mahabharat' had been made in 1988 and Puneet Issar left his imprint on people's minds. I asked Siddharth Tewary Sir how I should play the role. What should I do? He said forget the fact that this role is negative.

This is a negative role yet you played the character well.

Siddharth Sir told me that you are Arpit and take this role of Duryodhan positively. You must show all those emotions. There were scenes of mine in 'Mahabharat' where people became emotional. Wrong things have happened to him. He has been misled by Shakuni. I had a good friendship with Karn and that went down well with people. All shades of Duryodhan have been shown.

Did you see the earlier 'Mahabharat' when you were offered this role?

I feel that there is no one who has not seen that 'Mahabharat'. I didn't see it when I was offered Duryodhan's role or read any book on 'Mahabharat'. I had to think what if this happened to me and that's how I went about. I took this role in a positive way.

Did you have to prepare for this role? Your negative attitude and body language was so evident when you played the role?

My look was perfect. I didn't have to do any preparation. If I prepared then it would look as though I was acting. Whatever scene I did I used to think how I would feel as though I was going through those emotions myself. I wanted to do it in a natural way. Some prepare for it. I didn't burden my brain. I didn't do any preparation. Whatever scene I got I imagine what the character would have felt and how he would react. The audience has loved this negative character and his varied emotions. Each actor prepares in a different way and my method is this. Whichever way I approach a character the audience should feel I am the character. If I portray Kans (which I did in RadhaKrishn) people should think I am Kans, when I did Duryodhan they should think I am Duryodhan.

You were a model. Did you do any body building for this role?

I gained 18 kilos for this role?

Your voice modulation was good...

Since I am from Rajasthan my Hindi is good. So there was not much difficulty and there were no hard words to pronounce.

Yes, the language was simple to understand...

Yes, because our target audience was the youngsters who probably didn't know the story of 'Mahabharat'. These days there are shows from abroad on the internet like 'Lord of the rings', 'Game of Thrones' etc. which are liked by them. They don't know that we have a great epic like 'Mahabharat'. So we wanted them to know the epic and also our looks were also given in accordance with the epic.

What was Siddharth Tewary's contribution to this?

He dreamt to make the 'Mahabharat' and put his heart and soul to do so. We worked hard in front of the camera. He worked hard day and night for three years to make 'Mahabharat'.

What did you feel when you used to go to the sets as Duryodhan?

I had a good feeling. When I used to do the scene I used to be Duryodhan till cut was said. Then I would become Arpit.

How was the relationship with other stars? How did you all mingle with each other?

I have done so much work but there was never the bonding that we had in 'Mahabharat'. For a year we all lived together like children live in hostels. We used to live together and eat together. We enjoyed a lot and it didn't feel as if we have come to shoot. We had a lot of fun.

How was the experience of doing 'Mahabharat'?

One will remember it for a lifetime. Every actor dreams of doing such a role which will be remembered for a long time. Every year 50 or 100 shows are made but not all shows become so popular. However, 'Mahabharat' was a super-duper hit. Even after 7 years it was re-telecast again and became a bigger hit. It was made in many languages. Even now I get messages from people speaking Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali. Every actor wants to play a role which is remembered for ever and people have loved my character despite it being negative. Krishna, Karna, Arjuna will be remembered as their characters are like that. People will not have any hatred towards those characters. It's a big thing that people loved my negative character. 'Mahabharat' is very close to my heart and whenever I see it I feel proud I was a part of it.

Then you played Mahapadmananda in the historical series. How was that experience?

I did work a lot subsequently. For me there was no bigger experience than doing 'Mahabharat' and I don't think there will be another. 'Mahabharat' was my first show and it became such a big hit worldwide. I know I will do lot of work and good work too but I will love 'Mahabharat' always.

You also played Kans in the serial 'RadhaKrishn'?

I had played Duryodhan and later Mahapadmananda where people were convinced of my acting. I had to play Kans in a way people believed I was Kans, removing the Duryodhan's imprint from their minds. Kans was a crude character. I thought about how to play Kans a lot. When I played Kans people loved me in the character.

You have done Tamil and Telugu films? Did you face difficulties in language?

There was a little difficulty but the people in the films down south were very helpful. In future too if I get a good projects down South I will work in them. I like working down south and people are also good.

How was the experience of acting in the Telugu films 'Rey' and 'Rudhramma Devi'?

It was very good. At the time of 'Rudhramma Devi' it was a busy schedule as I was also doing 'Mahabharat' also I had the good opportunity to act with Anushka who was a big actor. I remember I had a scene with Anushka and I had hurt myself. Anushka came up to me to help. She is a big actress and yet she took care of me. It feels good. I had a good time doing 'Rey'.

Are you doing anything now?

I am doing a web series. I will resume when shooting begins later.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend time with my child and family. I play cricket.

How has your journey been?

Every actor has a dream. With God's help my journey has been very good. I am content with what I have achieved. It's important to be contented in life.

Do you have any dream role?

I would like to do Lord Shiva's role. I like his character as there are many shades in it.