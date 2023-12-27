Live
- IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
- ISRO technology to tighten surveillance at Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
- Dozen gas cylinders explode after fire in Pune, no casualties
- Another Leopard Sighting Raises Concerns on Outskirts Forest Department Alerted
- Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi re-arrested in May violence case
- ‘Karimnagar Most Wanted’ Web series: Mafia theme subject with local flavour
- After resounding victory in Assembly, MP BJP gets ready for Lok Sabha elections
- Kannada activists remove English signboards in B'luru; seek prominence of local language
- After CPI(M), Mamata likely to skip Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22
- AI can help predict influence of microplastics on soil properties
Just In
Mahesh Bhatt showers praise on Ranbir’s ‘Animal’
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has showered praise on his son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, for his performance in the recent release 'Animal.'
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has showered praise on his son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, for his performance in the recent release 'Animal.' Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mahesh Bhatt commended the film as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" that boldly defies mainstream norms.
Regarding Ranbir Kapoor's role, Mahesh Bhatt stated that in this unique Bollywood creation, Ranbir's performance goes beyond adding depth; it brings the "Animal" to life with the primal beat of life. He highlighted the audacious filmmaking of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the vitality of Ranbir Kapoor, offering an extraordinary and unapologetic cinematic experience.
'Animal' also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, with the plot revolving around Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh seeking revenge after learning about an assassination attempt on his father.