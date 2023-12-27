Mahesh Bhatt showers praise on Ranbir’s ‘Animal’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has showered praise on his son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, for his performance in the recent release 'Animal.' Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mahesh Bhatt commended the film as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" that boldly defies mainstream norms.

Regarding Ranbir Kapoor's role, Mahesh Bhatt stated that in this unique Bollywood creation, Ranbir's performance goes beyond adding depth; it brings the "Animal" to life with the primal beat of life. He highlighted the audacious filmmaking of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the vitality of Ranbir Kapoor, offering an extraordinary and unapologetic cinematic experience.

'Animal' also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, with the plot revolving around Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh seeking revenge after learning about an assassination attempt on his father.