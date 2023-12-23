‘Main Atal Hoon’ trailer gets positive response from all around

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, renowned for his work on Sushmita Sen’s web series ‘Taali’ and acclaimed Marathi films like ‘Natarang’ and ‘Balgandharva,’ ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is an intriguing biopic exploring the impactful life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Adding to the anticipation, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the lead role in this film. The recently launched trailer offers glimpses into the world and life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It commences with Vajpayee addressing the Kargil war situation and seamlessly transitions into flashbacks of his formative years as a leader.

The trailer meticulously captures key events in Vajpayee’s life, from his critique of Article 370 to the establishment of the BJP, showcasing his relentless efforts for the nation's progress. It unfolds Vajpayee’s multifaceted life as a common man, sports enthusiast, poet, revolutionary leader, and, ultimately, as the Prime Minister.

The trailer garnered nearly 4 Million views in youtube and getting positive response from all around. Pankaj Tripathi, known for his stellar performances, appears to have invested considerable effort into portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His earnest attempt to capture Vajpayee’s distinctive accent and modulate his voice reflects dedication and improvement, as seen from the teaser.

The highly anticipated biopic, titled ‘Main Atal Hoon,’ is set to hit theaters on January 19, 2024, promising an insightful journey into the life of the late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.