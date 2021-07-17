Malaika Arora set to join the jury of 'Mrs India Queen 2021'

Mrs India Queen 2021- "Pehchaan Meri" celebrates the elegance of women which is all set to take place in Goa in October 2021 with Malaika Arora being part of their jury for the finale. It will start from 29th September and the grand finale will take place on 3rd October presented by SR Queen Media.

Shweta Roy, founder of the pageant shares about the main reason of bringing Malaika on board states, "She is a lady who always takes a strong stand for herself and for what's right. So this empowering behavior of her inspired us to bring her on board. I feel Malaika represents iron-willed women as she is a self made star! She has created her own identity that's the best thing about her."

On talking about her vision behind this revealed, "My vision is to give a platform, voice and identity to all the married women. "Pehchaan Meri" is my tagline and I have commenced this venture because I myself is an international pageant winner. Learning about the injustice acts on women, I started working with various NGOs supporting the cause for women empowerment like domestic violence.

This provoked a thought in me that I should take an initiative to put forth a platform wherein married women can reclaim their identity which they lost after marriage. Unfortunately, in India it takes surface in every next door because we women get engrossed in taking care of household and families and somewhere we loose our identity. I wanted to provide a platform for women who are willing to learn and explore themselves. The criteria is very clear, we are looking for a seeking spirit who is keen in learning. Beauty Pageant is about inner beauty regardless of outer appearance and how much you are exploring yourself."

Show director Khizar Hussian added, "This concept is what attracted me to associate with this venture of giving identity to married women. I feel every married woman should participate wherein they can actually live their passion again. There is no age bar, shape and size criteria and it's open to all."

Cherag Bamboat celebrity makeup artist, founder of Cherag's magical makeover is thrilled to be associated with this event and quoted, "The reason that I got on board is because we realized that there is a lot of requirement for people to learn the basics of etiquette and grooming.

The only aim to associate was to match the inner and outer beauty together which can highlight and enhance their characteristics. Self-improvement and being better version of yourself is the key point of this event. We are mainly focusing on inner transformation. We are looking for women who comes out confidently and feeling more beautiful and this is what they give back to the world. One good deed is pass on to other and it creates a ripple.