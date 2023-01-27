Masaba Gupta Ties A Knot With Satyadeep Misra And Shares Beautiful Wedding Pics On Social Media

Bollywood's ace fashioner Masaba Gupta tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra who is a lawyer-cum-actor. The couple had a court wedding and it was an intimate ceremony as only immediate family members made their presence. Off late, the beautiful bride shared the wedding pics on social media and treated all her fans.



Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here's to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

The couple looked great and they complimented each other by wearing pink outfits.

She also shared special pics of her wedding and decoded her designer lehenga details. "'Shringar' - A marriage is a celebration of stability,movement & balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa's work which has hade a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line. In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink 'paan-Patti' lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with 'open hearts' embellished on it in rani pink.The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - 'the palm' & the 'chidiya' which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely. • Jewels • I wanted a customised 'Chand Taara' inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector & giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don't even recognise We are driven by nature & energised by it. May we never forget that."

Even most of the Bollywood celebs congratulated the couple… Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann, Tahira, Anushka Ranjan, Upasana Kamineni, Anil Kapoor and a few more dropped their wishes in the comments section.

Masaba's mother Neena also shared a beautiful post and is happy for her daughter…

Mother and daughter looked awesome in the single frame and Neena also wrote, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu".

Here are a few more pics of Saya and Masaba… Even ace photographer Joseph also shared beautiful pics of Masaba and Satya showering his love on the newlyweds. "Mere Yaar ki shaadi hain!!

Masaba and Sattu.

Congratulations you guysss.

This may be the smallest wedding I've ever photographed, or wait it may be the only wedding without a wedding. Unless making photos, finding some peace, and eating fish curry counts! Sattu, thank you for being you and bringing the peace to this mental lady. And Masabi, you don't tell someone you're getting married by asking "Joe you're available on 27th for a shoot"?.

Speaking about her court wedding, Masaba also said, "The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me".

Well, Masaba and Satyadeep met on the sets of 'Masaba Masaba' and fell for each other. Earlier Masaba married Madhu Mantena and then they separated paths. Even Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari and they also got divorced.

Congratulations Masaba and Satya...