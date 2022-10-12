Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Fights For Survival After Getting Stuck In A Freezer

Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor is in the best phase of her career… She is lined up with a couple of interesting movies and is all busy completing her shooting schedules. Off late, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Mili' shared the first look and teaser making us know a glimpse of the intense plot.

Even Janhvi Kapoor also shared the first look poster and the teaser on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

This poster was first released and in it Janhvi looked all happy and cheerful with her backpack! Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili @boney.kapoor @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp".

Being the second poster, Janhvi looked awesome bearing the pain of cold background! She sported in a red tee and is seen holding a backpack.

This is the teaser announcement poster and it had a collage of Janhvi's happy and painful moments!

Finally, the teaser is here… First, she is introduced as Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old graduate in B.Sc Nursing. The teaser also showcases how Janhvi aka Mili gets stuck in the freezer room and fights for her survival by trying to break the door with available items in the room. Even her boyfriend Sunny Kaushal and family are seen worrying for her in the teaser. On the whole, it looks like an intense drama as a happy living girl gets stuck in a freezer room and tries her best to get out of the situation!

Here are the casting details of the movie:

• Janhvi Kapoor as Mili Naudiyal

• Manoj Pahwa as Mili's father

• Sunny Kaushal as Sameer

• Hasleen Kaur as Hasleen

• Rajesh Jais as Mohan Chachu

• Vikram Kochhar as Sudheer Malkoti

• Anurag Arora as SI Satish Rawat

• Sanjay Suri as Inspector Ravi Prasad

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects banner. Mili movie is the remake to Malayalam film Helen (2019) and will be released in the next month i.e on 4th November, 2022!

Janhvi Kapoor is also part of Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies…