Milind Soman Opens Up On How Hard It Was To Quit Smoking

It is all known that Milind Soman is a fitness freak. He stays fit going with a healthy diet and regular fitness regime. Well, as it was 'World No Tobacco Day' on the 31st of May, he took to his Twitter page and doled out how hard it was to quit smoking. He dropped a lengthy note and created awareness among his fans.

Along with sharing a gif of tearing down the cigarette, he also wrote how he got addicted to smoking and how hard it was to quit it. "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world" World Health Organization.

Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!

I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.

I think I got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky. habits #health".

A couple of days he also shared a pic of having fruits along with his wife Ankita and wrote, "Fruits fruits fruits! The food of the gods as Hippocrates said more than 2000 years ago, and Ayurveda said a thousand years before him, "food is medicine and medicine is food". Choose wisely what, when and how much you eat.. eat for a better mind, body and spirit, not just for your tongue".