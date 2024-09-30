Mithun Chakraborty to Be Felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 70th National Film Awards

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the age of 74. This award, considered the highest recognition in Indian cinema, celebrates his iconic contributions and remarkable journey in the film industry. The announcement was made by Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X, praising Mithun's enduring influence on Indian cinema.

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony, where the award will be presented, is scheduled for October 8, 2024. Vaishnaw highlighted how Mithun’s cinematic journey has been a source of inspiration for generations, calling his contribution to Indian films legendary.

This recognition is the latest in a long line of honors for Mithun Chakraborty. Earlier in 2024, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which he accepted from President Droupadi Murmu, underscoring his significant impact on Indian culture.

Mithun made his acting debut in 1977 with ‘Mrigayaa,’ a film that earned him his first National Award. His breakthrough came in 1982 with ‘Disco Dancer,’ a musical drama that became a massive hit not only in India but also internationally, especially in regions like the Soviet Union, Asia, and Africa. The film’s success propelled him to stardom, making him a household name across various countries.

Over the years, Mithun has worked in a wide range of films, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Some of his notable movies include ‘Agneepath,’ ‘Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye,’ ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana,’ ‘Pasand Apni Apni,’ and ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.’ His recent appearances include the critically acclaimed ‘OMG: Oh My God.’

Mithun Chakraborty’s career has spanned over four decades, during which he has become one of the most respected and beloved figures in Indian cinema. His ability to connect with audiences across generations and cultures has made him a true legend. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award serves as a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication and contribution to Indian cinema.