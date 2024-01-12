Mohammad Nazim to make a comeback on big screen with Punjabi film ‘Munda Rockstar’

Mumbai: Actor Mohammad Nazim, who gained the spotlight as Ahem in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, has opened up about making his comeback on the big screen with a regional film titled ‘Munda Rockstar’.

Revealing the reasons why it took a long time for his comeback, he said: “I had planned to do films, but the lockdown happened. I wanted to do a film with a good script, as it’s a very important aspect of any project. I was not able to find a script I was looking for so it took a little time.”

About his entry into Punjabi cinema rather than Bollywood, the actor said: “I was born and raised in Punjab. Punjabi is my language, and I've always desired to work in Punjabi films. And now as the Punjabi film industry has also started gaining significant prominence in the country, it's a great time and opportunity for me to be a part of it. Also, I think we must equally support all the regional cinemas the same way we support Bollywood.”

He gave some insight into his character in his upcoming Punjabi film ‘Munda Rockstar’: “In this film, my character is a Punjabi rockstar, personifying the identity of a pop star. For the film preparation, I grew my hair long and picked up some rapping skills from artists like Honey Singh and Badshah."

“My continuous learning involves listening to emerging talents from reality shows like MTV Hustle, to accumulate insights from the new generation of rappers. I also pierced both ears to achieve a rapper-style look,” he concluded.

‘Munda Rockstar’ is all set to hit the big screens on 12 January.