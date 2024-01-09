Live
Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal to star in webseries 'Jab Mila Tu' revolving around love, friendship
Actors Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh and Alisha Chopra will be seen in a series titled 'Jab Mila Tu', which will revolve around love, friendship.
Directed by Lalit Mohan, the sneak-peek introduces the journey of Maddy - a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal as Adri; and a quick-witted go-getter Mint, played by Alisha Chopra.
When Maddy and Aneri, find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Mint and Adri joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie.
Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama,and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet.
'Jab Mila Tu' premieres soon on JioCinema.