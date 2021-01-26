Move Over Maldives, Newlyweds Varun And Natasha Honeymoon In Turkey

After a lot of talk about the relationship between Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, the much in love couple finally tied the knot on January 24.

Members of both the families and their close friends gathered at Alibaug where the wedding took place. Alibaug is near Bombay on the banks of the sea. The marriage was performed on a grand scale for about five days in the presence of few select guests at a luxurious hotel 'The Mansion house" in Alibaug. Besides, the Varun Dhawan's family is also said to have used actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow also, which is near 'The Mansion house' in Alibaug.

Shah Rukh Khan lent his Bungalow to his Bollywood colleague and we hear that a few rituals of the marriage were conducted in this bungalow. Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan are said to have invited only a selected few to attend the marriage.

But you know what was the most interesting fact about rhe wedding? Just like all celebrity weddings like that of Anushka Sharma and Deepika, we learn that mobile phones and camera usage were prohibited to guests during the wedding. The responsibility of clicking photos and videos was given to a designated agency and none other than them were allowed to use either a camera or a phone. It may be recalled that all the newly weds as also celebrities were jetting off to Maldives for their honeymoon and holiday, however these newlyweds have chosen another exotic destination for a change. It is said that the couple will be leaving for Turkey for their honeymoon.

Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life.