MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: This Iconic Biopic Clocks 4 Years

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput turned into an ace hero with the flick 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. This movie showcased the life story of former Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Sushant stepped into the shoes of this Jharkhand dynamite and gave his best. Sushant made us witness the turnaround of Dhoni from being a simple boy of Ranchi to Indian cricket team captain. This classic movie clocked 4 years today. Sushant left an everlasting appeal and made this movie turn into a blockbuster with all his ultimate acting and cricketing skills.

With this movie, Sushant owned a star status and from then there was no looking back for this young actor. But all of a sudden his suicide sent shock waves to the Indian Film Industry. Now, the drug allegations on the Bollywood actresses have made the case take the uglier side.

Well, on this special occasion, we have collated a few throwback pics from Sushant Singh's Facebook page… Definitely, it's an emotional moment for all of us but with these pics, let us reminisce the young actor once again…























MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was directed by ace director Neeraj Pandey and was bankrolled by Arun Pandey under Fox Star Studios Inspired Entertainment and Friday FilmWorks banners. This movie also had Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in other prominent roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling and made us go teary-eyed. Well, CBI is investigating this case is leaving no stone unturned to dig out the truth. Even Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by Narcotics department with the allegations of drugs consumption and procurement.

We need to wait until the complete truth is out…