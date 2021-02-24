Mumbai Saga Teaser: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi's Action Tale Is An Old Bombay Style Drama

Here comes another action entertainer 'Mumbai Saga'… This movie has Bollywood ace actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in the lead roles. One will be seen as a cop and the other as a gangster. Thus, this Mumbai mafia drama makes us witness the gangster ruling the Bombay city in the late 80s-90s. The makers of this movie have dropped the teaser of this movie and created noise on social media…

The teaser starts off with John Abraham's introduction… From a small rowdy to he grows to the gangster level with all his cruel acts… He is shown as the Bombay don and how he is taking the city into his control. But to stop his cruel acts here enters a tough Police Inspector Emraan Hashmi. Here begins the cat-mouse action tale… We need to wait and watch how Emraan stop John and stop the violence on the Bombay streets.

Even Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover are seen in this action-filled teaser. Their roles also intensify the movie. The whole flick rolls us back to the 1980s-90s…

Mumbai saga teaser

When Bombay wasn't Mumbai,

And violence ruled the streets!

Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year.

#MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th March. Link in bio."

JOHN ABRAHAM - EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA TEASER

It's #JohnAbraham versus #EmraanHashmi in gangster drama #MumbaiSaga... Director Sanjay Gupta revisits the genre after 8 years [#ShootoutAtWadala; 2013]... 19 March 2021 release... #MumbaiSagaTeaser".

Mumbai Saga movie is being directed by Sanjay Gupta and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under T-Series and White Weather Films banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 19th March, 2021…

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the lead actress of this movie while Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni and Shaad Randhawa will be seen in other prominent roles.