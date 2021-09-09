Music Maestro Joins His Hands With Gulzar For Subrata Roy's Biopic

Bollywood is all set for another interesting biopic… This time the real-life story of Subrata Roy will be showcased on the big screens by none other than Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. He is joining hands with legendary writer cum poet Gulzar for this business tycoon's biopic.



Well, both Rahman and Gulzar ji spoke to the media about this biopic and shared their views about this project.

AR Rahman said, "Gulzar Saab's soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration."

Then Gulzar ji added, "It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy's life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration."

Speaking about Subrata Roy, he is a business tycoon who was the chairman of Sahara India Pariwar. But his two companies were barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2010.

Subrata Roy was arrested but since 2016, he is on parole! The news of his biopic was announced last month and Sandeep Singh has acquired the rights of this movie.

He also spoke to the media and said, "It gives me unbelievable joy to bring these legends of lyrics and music together for a project that is extremely close to my heart. I have been an ardent admirer of the work of AR Rahman ji and Gulzar Saab. Their contribution to the cinema cannot be measured and I am humbled that they are a part of my project."

He also added, "Subrata Roy sir's life is a tremendous story of grit, determination, and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realise this dream on 70 mm."

Sandeep Singh will produce the movie and other cast and crew of this movie will be announced soon!