Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul And Varun Dhawan Drop Their Wedding Pics Ahead Of Jug Jugg Jeeyo Release

It is all known that Bollywood's veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to be back to the big screens with the Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie. It has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Maniesh Paul and Varun Sood. As the release date is nearing the makers have started their digital promotions and as a part of it, all the lead actors have dropped their wedding pictures on social media and shared their memories with all their fans…



Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi ji looked beautiful in their wedding pic… Sharing this memorable pic, Neetu also wrote, "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always."

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor also shared his beautiful wedding pic and wrote, "You gave us your blessings once...now my 'other' family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai."

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently got marroed to his lady love Natasha in a gala way! He shared the beautiful wedding pic and wrote, "Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!"

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh also shared his wedding pic and wrote, "Sab badal gaya iss din ke baad…aur ab waapis sab badal ne waala hai! Need your blessings for this one…".

Well, Kiara Ali Advani who is unmarried shared the wedding pic of her parents and treated all her fans…

Sharing the beautiful and throwback pic of her parents, she also wrote, "Here's one of my favourite pictures of my parents❤️ I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"

Well, they all shared the beautiful wedding pics and captioned them by saying things change after marriage. All the pics are so beautiful and upped the expectations on the movie!

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 24th June, 2022!