Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Dropped Lovely Posts On The Occasion Of Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised all their fans and followers by announcing their wedding four years ago all of a sudden. They tied a knot on 10th May, 2018 in a gala event amid a few close members of their family and friends. Today as it is their 4th wedding anniversary, they showered love on each other and also treated their fans by sharing a couple of beautiful wedding pics and videos.

Neha Dhupia

Neha shared a special video on this beautiful occasion and showcased a few funny and lovely moments of their 4 years of journey! She also wished her dear husband jotting down, "4 years … 2 babies and a lifetime together … #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi".

Angad Bedi

Along with sharing the beautiful wedding pics, Angad also showered all his wife jotting down, "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si mehr naa si guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together. Its always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and i have yours. Lets not plan.. lets be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare. @nehadhupia".

Well, Angad and Neha are blessed with their second child, a baby boy on 3rd October, 2021. They got hitched in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November, 2018.