Netflix Receives Legal Notice for 'Big Bang Theory' Episode Containing Derogatory Remarks About Madhuri Dixit

A political analyst has taken legal action against Netflix, claiming that an episode of the popular series, 'Big Bang Theory' includes a derogatory term directed towards actress Madhuri Dixit. Mithun Vijay Kumar, the analyst, has requested that Netflix remove the first episode of season two, wherein the characters Raj Koothrapalli (played by Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) make comparisons between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Kumar argues that the comments made by the characters are not only offensive but defamatory and that Netflix should remove the episode or face legal consequences for promoting discrimination against women.

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

The legal notice was sent to Netflix's Mumbai office. In a statement, Mr. Kumar emphasized the importance of holding companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and ensuring that they remain sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. He expressed his deep concern about the use of derogatory language towards Madhuri Dixit, calling it not only offensive and hurtful but also a disregard for her dignity.