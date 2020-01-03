New Poster from 'Street Dancer 3D' Is Out

These days all the movie updates are making the young hero Varun Dhawan to trend on social media. Be it the magazine cover page, first look posters or any other movie-related updates, Varun is seen quite busy with a handful of projects and thus every 5 releases on social media have almost two of them with Varun.

Now, Varun's latest movie 'Street Dancer 3D' directed by the ace choreographer Remo D'Souza is trending on Twitter with its new poster being released.

Here is the new poster of the movie… Have a look!





Ah @ShraddhaKapoor Bahaar itni badi gundi Banti hain but are u ready for the battle #illegalweapon2.0. Cyu on the #thestreetz 4th jan 2020 song out pic.twitter.com/loDUxDQc9q — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 2, 2020

Varun Dhawan released this poster through his Twitter handle which has 2 images one with Varun Dhawan along with his dance troop and another with Shraddha Kapoor with her dance gang.

Titling the posters with the name 'Illegal Weapon 2.0', the makers have used some unique trick for their promotions.

Street Dancer 3D has many ace choreographers like Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelende, Salman Yusuf Khan along with the star cast of Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva and Murali Sharma. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under T-Series banner.

Touted to be an out and out dance entertainer, all the movie buffs feel to shake their legs after watching this movie. Street Dancer is ready to hit the screens on 24th January 2020.