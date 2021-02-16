Newlyweds Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi’s Make Their First Appearance Post Intimate Wedding

Bollywood's ace actress Dia Mirza got hitched to her beau Vaibhav Rekhi a couple of hours ago in an intimate wedding ceremony. As the wedding was a low-key affair and only Dia and Vaibhav's family members attended the event. Off late, the newlyweds have made their first appearance in public post wedding and also distributed sweets to shutterbugs and paps.

This is the first official video of the newlyweds Dia and Vaibhav. They are seen walking hand in hand and posed to shutterbugs.

Dia Mirza personally distributed sweets near her apartment and was all happy!!!

Bollywood ace actress and glam doll Aditi Rao Hydari being a close pal to Dia, made her presence at the wedding. She looked awesome in the pink saree and teamed it with a designer matching blouse.

Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza pose to cams with all smiles…

"The wedding taking place as we speak. The building which Dia stays has a large garden and it is like Mahabaleshwar in Bandra ❤. Greenery and birds chirping, the feeling in some what different as I have shot Dia in her garden earlier."



Dia and Vaibhav are seen following the wedding rituals and looked grandeur in their designer wedding attires.

Here comes the beautiful bride Dia… She looked resplendent in a red banarasi saree… She upped her bridal look wearing the golden choker and maang tikka. The stack of green bangles and on-point makeup gave hera charming bridal appeal. The gajra bun and golden-red dupatta made her look pretty. While Vaibhav looked suave in white kurta and matching Nehru jacket.

This is the exclusive video of beautiful bride Dia Mirza… She is walking to the mandap…



Congratulations Dia and Vaibhav…