‘Ney Veyra’ from ‘Animal’ is a soothing melody
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and accomplished director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have collaborated for a highly anticipated pan-Indian film, “Animal.” The talented Rashmika Mandanna is set to play the female lead in this much-anticipated movie, slated for a theatrical release on December 1, 2023.
The makers have recently unveiled the second single from the film, titled “Ney Veyrey” (Satranga in Hindi). This melodious track beautifully captures the essence of love and pain experienced by Aman and Geetanjali, portrayed by Ranbir and Rashmika, respectively. The song’s soothing quality can be attributed to the amazing vocals of Karthik, set to a composition by Shreyas Puranik. The accompanying visuals are enchanting, adding to the song’s overall charm. The film boasts a star-studded cast of renowned actors like Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in significant roles. “Animal” is a collaborative production between T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.