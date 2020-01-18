Nora Fatehi Comes Up With "Thermometer Toot Gaya…" Promo

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' is making all the audience raise the curiosity levels with their ultimate promotions. Be it the character posters, song promo's, video songs or trailer, every single promotional tactic is awesome.

A few minutes ago, Nora Fatehi, has dropped the promo of "Thermometer Toot Gayi' song and made all the boys bend down on their knees with her hot looks.

Here is the song promo… Have a look and enjoy!

Nora is seen sporting in a two-piece western outfit teaming up them with a jacket. She shook her leg along with her partner and raised the temperatures with her hot moves. This song is sung by singer Badshah and songstress Neha Kakkar.



Garmi tho pakka lagi with this Nora's promo and made all the fans eagerly wait for the release of the movie.

Street Dancer 3D is being directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza. It has Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and other small screen choreographers. This dance drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment banners.

All we need to wait is for 24th January to witness this movie on screens.