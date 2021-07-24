One Year Of Dil Bechara: Sanjana And Director Mukesh Reminisce The Movie With Their Heartfelt Posts

The last movie of Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara clocked one year today. On this special occasion, the lead actress of this movie Sanjana Sanghi and the director Mukesh Chhabra have dropped heartfelt notes on their social media pages sharing a few glimpses of this heart-touching love story along with remembering Sushant!



Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi a few BTS pics on the Instagram page and also jotted down a heartfelt note reminiscing the movie. "#1YearOfDilBechara

A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara's release, my nervousness knew no bounds.

And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year.

It's fuel for the soul.

It's what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal.

Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly.

Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn't ever even dream of.

It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I'd read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil.

Staying true to Kizie's core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor.

Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart."

Mukesh Chhabra

Even the director of this movie reminisced the movie on this special occasion and shared the trailer of Dil Bechara movie on his Instagram page. He also dropped a comment jotting down, "Mixed Emotions. Missing Sushant".

Dil Bechara was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. Being a tragic love story, it goes with the story of a girl named 'Kizie Basu' (Sanjana Sanghi) who will be seen suffering from cancer, while Sushant Singh essays the role of 'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. Sushant Singh makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days by showering all his love… This movie is the adaption of the novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. It was released on 24th July, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. His suicide case is being investigated by CBI and they are leaving no stone unturned to unfold the truth.