Pankaj Tripathi Joins The Sets Of Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' Movie

Bollywood's versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi is in the best phase of his career. He is all busy doing multiple movies and is now the best character artist of Bollywood. Well, he is also part of Akshay Kumar's most awaited movie Oh My God 2 which is the sequel of the blockbuster movie Oh My God. Even the sequel also stars Akshay Kumar who will essay the role of Lord Krishna. In the place of Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of this movie.



Bollywood's glam doll Yami Gautam is the lead actress and the shooting of this movie has been kick-started on Thursday in Mumbai. Today, Pankaj Tripathi joined the sets and according to a source, "Director Amit Rai commences shooting for the ambitious social comedy today in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be canning his solo sequences over the next few days and will then be joined by Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead. Akshay Kumar will start his work in October".

He added, "They are aware about the cult following of Oh My God and have been working for last decade to get the script right to take the story forward. They amicably decided on the sequel only on being satisfied that the script was better than the first part. The treatment and subject will surprise the audience."

Well, Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of Lord Krishna will join the sets in October and has allocated 15-20 days for this movie.

Oh My God 2 movie is being directed by Amit Rai and is bankrolled by Ashwin Varde and Akshay Kumar under their home banners.'