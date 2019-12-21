Parineeti dropped as face of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been removed as the face of Haryana's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, is her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On December 17, the actress had tweeted: "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore!

Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC." According to a report in indiatimes.com, Parineeti, who was the Haryana government's brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, has been removed from the position.

However, there is no information confirming the news yet.

The CAA, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have arrived from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.