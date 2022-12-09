Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In The First Look Poster Of ‘Besharam Rang’ Song

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham teamed up for a complete action entertainer Pathaan. Now this movie is the most-awaited of the seasons as SRK will be back on the big screens after a couple of years. As the movie is all set to release in January, 2023, the makers started off their promotions… Off late, they dropped the first look poster of Deepika from the first single "Besharam Rang…" and showcased her in a stunning appeal…



SRK and Deepika shared the first look poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Deepika also wrote, "#BesharamRang out on 12th December! #Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the poster, Deepika looked awesome sporting in a golden bikini with the backdrop of blue sea! The full song will be unveiled on 12th December, 2022 @ 11 AM.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it first showcased a glimpse of the past life SRK as he will be captured in his last mission and is shown being tortured. But he is back and looked amazing holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Then enters Deepika Padukone with black gown and walks down in style! Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.