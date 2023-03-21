Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, confirms OTT release date

The highly-anticipated news about the return of Bollywood's King Khan, ShahRukh Khan, is finally out. Pathaan, a high-budget action drama directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in theaters on January 25, 2023, with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The film was a blockbuster hit and has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever made. As previously reported, the film will soon make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on March 22, 2023, as officially announced by the streaming service on social media. It is yet to be known whether the extended version of the movie will also be available for streaming.

John Abraham plays the villain in this film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Salman Khan in prominent roles. Yash Raj Films produced this blockbuster, with music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Stay tuned for more exciting OTT updates.