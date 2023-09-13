Live
Just In
People make fun of me as I’m not fluent in English, says Archana Gautam
Actress and politician Archana Gautam, who is currently seen as a contestant on the show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, shared how people make fun of her because she is not fluent in English language, but that does not demotivate her.
September 14 will be observed as ‘Hindi Diwas’. The day stands out as an occasion that underlines the significance of the Hindi language.
Talking about the same, Archana said: “On this Hindi Diwas, let's come together to celebrate the language we use in our daily lives, often without fully realising its significance.”
“Some people often make fun of me because I'm not fluent in English, but that doesn't demotivate me. It’s because I speak my mother tongue, Hindi fluently. I firmly believe that in today's globalised world, we need to value our culture and heritage,” said Archana.
She also hoped that the younger generation learns the importance of celebrating Hindi.