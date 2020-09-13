Plants For SSR: Ankita Lokhande Fulfiled Sushant's Dream By Planting A Sapling

We all know that Sushant Singh had a list of 50 dreams but unfortunately, he couldn't fulfil them and left to heavenly abode on 14th June, 2020. One of his dream is to plant 1000 trees. Thus his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has come up with a social media campaign and asked all the fans of Sushant Singh to plant the saplings and fulfil this late actor's dream. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who is fighting for the justice has planted a sapling and dropped the pic on her Instagram page…







In this post, Ankita dropped a couple of pics where she is seen happily planting the sapling along with her partner in crime 'Hatchi'. She is seen posing in a casual avatar wearing an orange gown. She also showed off her muddy hands and smiled happily. Ankita also added few words beside this post, "Hatchi and mamma 😍

My partner In almost everything ❤️

Planting plants 🌱

It's our way to remember him by fulfiling his dream ❤️

#plants4SSR…"

A few hours ago, Shweta took to her Instagram and dropped the pics of Sushant planting a few trees along with Police officials.







In this post, Shweta dropped a poster and made us know that 'Planting 1000 Tress' was the 11th dream of Sushant. She also asked fans to fulfil it on 13th September, 2020 from 8 AM to 8 PM. Shweta also wrote, "And let's not forget our tomorrow's campaign #Plant4SSR. Can't wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfiling his dreams. 🙏❤️🙏".

Sushant Singh's suicide case is taking twists and turns and showing off the drug angle of Bollywood biggies. After Rhea and Showik were arrested by NCB officials, the drug link in Bollywood is slowly getting unveiled. Hope CBI officials dig out the truth!!!