Prediction for Shehzada's Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film is predicted to have a slow start, with a collection of only Rs 6 crore.

The much-awaited Bollywood masala entertainer, Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is finally releasing in theatres today. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, starring Allu Arjun. Shehzada is also competing with the highly anticipated Hollywood film, Ant-Man And The Wasp, which has already sold over 1,06,500 tickets in advance booking, while Shehzada has managed to sell only 25,825 tickets.

According to reports, Shehzada is expected to perform below expectations on its opening day, with an estimated earning of only Rs 6 crore. However, it is important to note that Kartik's last release, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, was a blockbuster, earning over Rs 200 crore, which has raised high expectations for Shehzada. Only time will tell if it can match up to those expectations.