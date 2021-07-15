Top
Preity Zinta's words of wisdom on slow motion

Actress Preity Zinta shared a few words of wisdom on slowing things down, with a slow-motion video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Actress Preity Zinta shared a few words of wisdom on slowing things down, with a slow-motion video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. In the clip, she is seen wearing chunky sunglasses, and a floral tube top. "Sometimes you just have to slow things down… Matlab (slow motion main)," she wrote as caption. On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

