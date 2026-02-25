Well-organised ‘syndicate’ behind ghee scam: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a blistering attack in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, alleging that a well-organised “syndicate” operated during the previous government’s tenure to supply adulterated ghee to the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Making a detailed PowerPoint presentation during a short discussion on the Tirumala laddu controversy, Naidu claimed that 59.71 lakh kgs of adulterated ghee was procured at a cost of Rs 234 crore. He alleged that the ghee was used to prepare nearly 20.01 crore Tirumala laddus offered as Srivari prasadam.

He accused those involved of manipulating tender rules, ignoring lab standards and submitting fake quality certificates. “Sacred Prasadam meant for devotees was compromised,” he said. “This is not just corruption. It is an assault on faith,” he added.

Naidu alleged that a former personal assistant to the then TTD chairman accepted a Rs 4.5 crore bribe to facilitate contracts. He claimed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized chemicals such as monoglycerides and acetic acid, along with documents detailing alleged kickbacks.

According to the Chief Minister, complaints about ghee quality surfaced as early as 2022. He said a report by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) that flagged adulteration was suppressed at the time. After his government assumed office, fresh samples were tested. A July 23, 2024, report from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), he said, detected the presence of animal fat.

Naidu told the House that the matter reached the Supreme Court. The court directed that there should be no political interference and allowed a probe under central supervision. The SIT has since filed cases against those allegedly involved, he added.

The Chief Minister also rejected attempts to link the controversy with Heritage Dairy, a company promoted by his family. “No government department has purchased ghee from Heritage,” he asserted. He clarified that Indapur Dairy in Pune, which does co-manufacturing for multiple brands, has no connection with the alleged supply to TTD.

Expanding the attack, Naidu accused the previous regime of weakening temple governance, altering tender norms between 2020 and 2022, and failing to act on repeated complaints. He alleged that over 2,000 temples faced attacks between 2019 and 2024 and claimed that several incidents went un-investigated.

He also defended Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on protecting Hindu traditions and said places of worship must respect established customs.

Naidu also referred to past controversies, including allegations about a “pink diamond” and claims of religious propaganda on RTC bus tickets to Tirumala. He said these were part of attempts to defame both TTD and his government. “This is not just about adulterated ghee,” he said. “It is about faith, governance, and the sanctity of Tirumala.”