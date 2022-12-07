Prithviraj Sukumaran Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who entertain the movie buffs and his fans with a minimum of 3-4 releases in a calendar year. He is already pre-occupied with 4-5 movies and also never leaves a chance in joining hands with other ace actors for multi-starrers. His upcoming movie, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has young actor Tiger Shroff in the lead role and off late, the makers also made an exciting announcement that South India's ace actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is also roped in to essay the antagonist role in this movie. They dropped a new poster and welcomed this talented actor on board!



Akshay Kumar, Tiger and even Prithvi also shared this great news with all their fans through Instagram… Take a look!

Along with sharing Prithvi's poster, Akshay also welcomed him by jotting down, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi . Let's rock it buddy!"

Prithvi looked awesome in the first look poster sporting in a stylish appeal.

He also shared the poster and wrote, "Thrilled to be part of this amazing squad" calling it a dream combo. Tiger also welcomed Prithvi jotting down, "Welcome onboard @therealprithvi !Looking forward to one hell of a ride #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan".

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra under the AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment banners.

This movie will be released for next Christmas i.e in 2023. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon!

Well, Akshay Kumar is also having 5-6 interesting movies in his kitty. He recently wrapped up OMG 2 and Selfiee shooting and will also be part of Soorarai Potru remake and a couple of other untitled projects.