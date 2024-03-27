Prithviraj Sukumaran's Antagonist Persona in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': All You Need to Know

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a powerhouse actor from South Indian cinema, is making a grand Bollywood comeback after seven years! He's joining Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While details about his role were shrouded in secrecy, the recent trailer launch shed some light on the intriguing villain he portrays.

Forget the typical Bollywood villain with elaborate schemes for world domination. Prithviraj's character in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is shrouded in mystery. The trailer reveals a masked figure, codenamed 'Doom,' who seems to relish chaos and destruction. Driven by a thirst for revenge, this antagonist operates in the shadows, his true identity and motives remaining a puzzle.

Intriguingly, hints suggest Doom might be a brilliant scientist whose work took a dark turn. Perhaps his expertise in artificial intelligence or drone technology backfired, twisting his intentions and sparking a vengeful rampage. The makers have clearly crafted a complex villain with depth, a far cry from the one-dimensional bad guys often seen in action films.

Akshay Kumar, sharing the screen with Prithviraj for the first time, praised his co-star's performance during the trailer launch. He even hinted that audiences will be blown away by Prithviraj's portrayal, raising the anticipation for a truly captivating antagonist.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan isn't the only project keeping Prithviraj busy. He's also starring in the upcoming survival thriller Aadujeevitham, hitting theaters on March 28th. In this film, he sheds his villainous persona to portray Najeeb. And if that wasn't enough, Prithviraj is stepping behind the camera to direct L2: Empyrean, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Lucifer. With a jam-packed schedule that includes acting, directing, and delivering a promising villainous performance, Prithviraj Sukumaran is definitely an actor to watch!

