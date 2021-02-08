Priyanka Chopra Addressed About Plastic Surgery Rumours In Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

It is all known that Global star Priyanka Chopra is going to unveil her memoir 'Unfinished' soon. Off late, this 'Quantico' star spoke to media about the rumours of having plastic surgery. In an interview given to a magazine, she made clarifications about this rumour.

Priyanka Chopra doled out, "I didn't write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I'd kept personal in my heart, things I've been affected by."

Further, she continued, "I'm a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn't talk about the things I overcame. I'm much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It's a story of my life from my eyes."

Speaking about the first film offer after being crowned 'Miss World 2000', she said, "After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I'd need to have my proportions 'fixed', and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

Speaking about Pee Cee work front, she will be next seen in two Netflix flicks, 'We Can Be Heroes' and 'The White Tiger'. On the other hand, her memoir 'Unfinished' will be released on 9thFebruary, 2021.