Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two happy souls in this adorable Christmas picture

It's the season of holidays all across the world and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are basking the festival on mountains surrounded by snow all around. Desi Girl Priyanka shared many pictures of the celebration on her social media handle and one thing that really caught our attention was Nick Jonas' present for his lovely wife. Priyanka shared that Nick has gifted her a bat-mobile which is actually an electric snowmobile.

In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen riding the snowmobile on the snow-covered mountains and enjoying their time to the fullest. In another picture, the couple can be seen enjoying the festive dinner with their family, in which PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra can also be seen. Priyanka and Nick also shared their adorable picture together in which both of them look, such happy souls. They captioned the picture as "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas."

Priyanka and Nick recently also became happy parents of another pet dog which apparently was gifted by Priyanka to Nick on his birthday. The couple named the dog Gino. Before Gino, Priyanka's dog Diana enjoyed the absolute spotlight as she has a social media account of her own. The actress was often spotted with Diana taking a stroll on the streets or accompanied her during her shoots. In an interview, Priyanka had revealed that she adopted Diana because she kept snuggling in her arms when she went to adopt a pet. Diana's Instagram is full of their precious moments and their fans absolutely adore them.



