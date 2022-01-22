Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Little Baby Arrived 12 Weeks Before The Due Date

It is all known that global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised all their fans by announcing the arrival of their little angel through the surrogate method. They dropped a special note on their social media pages and spread this good news to all their fans. Most of the Bollywood and Hollywood celebs are congratulating the couple through their social media pages. Well, according to the sources, the little baby arrived 12 weeks before the due date.



Actually, the baby was due in April but the baby was born premature in South California. According to a source, "Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April - but obviously this has completely thrown her plans".

They also added, "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route".

Through this post, Priyanka and Nick announced their baby arrival… This note reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much".

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in Decmeber, 2018 at Jaipur. It was a gala 3-day wedding and the couple tied a knot both in Hindu and Christian rituals. Now both Priyanka and Nick are in the best phase of their careers. Pee Cee is rocking in Hollywood holding a couple of prestigious projects in her hand.